Buena Vista Township leaders are addressing concerns over merging the community’s police and fire departments.
The proposed plan would go into effect next year, with officers cross-trained to fight fires.
The community gave its input on Friday on the proposal to merge the two departments. The proposal comes after years of consecutive deficits within the township’s fire fund.
However, the response wasn’t too positive.
“We have to make some type of changes,” Township Supervisor Dr. Christina Dillard said.
The merged department would have seven full-time fire staff, six public safety officers, three full-time police staff, and 20 on-call firefighters.
However, the idea wasn’t taken well by several residents who attended the town hall on Friday.
“If they merge, they don’t have all the specifics yet and I think it’s wrong. They don’t have enough time. They don’t realize you have to have five people on scene before you can enter a burning building,” said Craig Gotham, former fire captain for Buena Vista Township.
Gotham said the idea of having several on-call personnel and only a few full-time staff will not be beneficial to the community at all.
It was a response echoed by first responders as well.
“Our data over the past years has shown that BV is consistently at the top of the pack in our cardiac stress survival rates,” said Dr. Noel Wagner, medical director for Saginaw and Tuscola Medical Control Authority.
Wagner said Buena Vista’s EMS is not only one of the best in the county, but the entire state.
However, Dillard said despite the community’s objection, they are still in need of a solution if things continue the way they are.
“We would still have to look into possible layoffs, concessions of benefits from an array of things, not just from police and fire, but from all operations of the township,” Dillard said.
Dillard said the township will be making its decision on this proposal at a meeting on Monday, Jan. 6. The meeting is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. inside the township hall.
