A long-talked about idea is possibly coming to fruition in Saginaw.
“I feel like I’m suffering Deja vu all over again,” one resident said at the Saginaw School Board Meeting on Wednesday. “I found a Saginaw newspaper from Feb 10, 2003. How they were going to reorganize the school and do all the things for the school.”
A similar proposal back on the table, calling for Arthur Hill High School and Saginaw high, long-time rivals, to combine into one.
Under the plan, the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy (SASA) would be demolished and the students from there and from Handley Elementary would move to the Arthur Hill site.
The combined high school would be built where SASA currently stands, near the Saginaw River.
“I’m very pleased with the plan,” another resident said. “Our kids deserve the best we can give them. New facilities, more academics, better choices in sports.”
But some wonder if cost and revenue projections will hold up over time.
The district gets money from the state based on its number of students.
Last year, it lost 50 students, a low amount compared with previous years.
Some parents wonder if the district can retain enough students to make the proposal financially viable.
“Part of our problem, we have not retained our children,” the first resident said. “Because we don’t believe in the system we work with.”
Even so, parents acknowledge change is necessary for the coming generations of students.
“We cannot be stagnant and expect our kids to continue,” the second resident said. “We need to move forward and give them everything we have. The education system is the backbone of this city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.