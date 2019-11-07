Most Mid-Michigan residents woke up to the season’s first significant snowfall on Thursday.
Old man winter dropped up to five inches of snow on some parts of Mid-Michigan.
“Last night I went to sleep early and then I woke up and was like, ‘oh, we got Christmas,’” one Midland County resident said.
“I was happy. You know, it is a little early, but this always happens in Michigan,” another resident said.
Residents who visited Midland’s Tridge on Thursday were able to take in a wintry fall mix of leaves and snow.
Despite the beauty of it all, the roads and sidewalks were a little slick.
“I definitely took it slow. I left early. There were people sliding all over the roads. So you know, that first snow of the year people can be a little too courageous,” one resident said.
Despite the early winter weather, workers for the city of Midland said they had to get it cleaned up for those who walk across the Tridge.
“I’ve heard that we’re supposed to get a lot of snow this year. So it’s going to be a lot of early mornings shoveling and stuff like that,” said Carter Annelin, worker for Midland.
Annelin said his shift started at 6 a.m. on Thursday due to the early winter weather.
He said while he enjoys his work, he certainly didn’t expect to be shoveling quite yet.
“Not at all. I mean, it’s completely shocking. I mean, it’s beautiful out here. But it’s cold and it’s only November,” Annelin said.
