Residents of Lee Township lined up along East 9 Mile Road to save the waste transfer system.
Douglas Eastman is the facilities caretaker and he said members of the township’s board of supervisors made the decision to close the site during a late-night zoom meeting.
“It wasn’t even announced that it was going to be anything on it at the zoom meeting until about midnight,” Eastman said.
“This has been a staple of the township forever. Three generations of people who've run this dump,” said Lee Township Resident Trini Brisson.
The facility is a hub for residents to throw away any trash, big or small, as well as recyclables.
“It’s absolutely vital to everybody,” Eastman said.
Residents said the decision was kept on the down-low and claim it was made to favor expensive curb-side pick-up.
“They are making changes without contacting any of the residents,” said resident Heidi Pitt.
They’re upset they weren’t given the chance to have their voices heard.
“We want the people to be able to vote whether they want it or whether they don’t,” Eastman said.
At this protest, residents were signing petitions.
“We’re hoping that we can get members of the board to have another meeting, a special meeting,” Pitt said.
“We got to have accountability for our money being used and this is a start,” Brisson said.
For Eastman, it’s not what he wants but what the people want.
“This is something that’s really, really loved by all the people in the township and if the decision is going to be made to shut it down, it needs to be made by the people,” Eastman said.
In a statement to TV5, township Supervisor Kristy Gustafson said the decision to close the dump was purely financial. She said the facility isn’t up to state regulatory standards and would cost more than $200,000 to repair. The current budget allows for $54,000 a year to operate the facility.
Repairs would cost each household about $400 to $600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.