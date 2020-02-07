It’s National Wear Red Day!
It’s part of the American Heart Association’s “go red for women” movement to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women.
Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, causing about one in every five female deaths.
Marie Challinor said her job in sales and merchandising is non-stop. She said the stress of it all has taken a toll on her heart, leaving her with high blood pressure and an abnormal heart rhythm.
“Mine was beating very quickly, constantly. I just thought I was stressed out. Don’t let it fool you,” Challinor said.
It turns out, Challinor suffered a stroke five years ago.
However, she is not alone. Studies by the American Heart Association show heart disease and stroke are the number one killers of women.
“Forty-three percent of women end up dying from a heart disease type related issue,” said Debbie Best, cardiovascular clinical nurse specialist for Covenant Healthcare.
Best said heart disease is commonly thought to occur in elderly patients, but explained they’ve seen more cases of heart attacks in those aged 40 and 50.
That is why they are taking part in National Wear Red Day.
“We think about breast cancer, but that’s not the number one killer. It’s heart disease,” Best said.
Best said the symptoms for heart disease in women are a lot different than men.
“We don’t have the same typical symptoms of that chest pain that hurts, that crushing pain. We usually have some very vague symptom. It can be just indigestion. It can be just that you’re tired, you’re fatigued,” Best said.
Which is why she hopes even more individuals wear red and spark a conversation for preventing heart disease in women.
“I thank people when I see them wearing red because it’s for your mothers. It’s for your grandmothers. It’s for our family, our friends. So it’s important to be aware, to acknowledge it and to teach others,” Best said.
