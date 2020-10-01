The Central Michigan District Health Department is warning the public after two people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending services at an Isabella County church.
The two people reported attending services at Maranatha Baptist Church on Airport Road in Mt. Pleasant, the health department said.
The health department determined anyone who attended services or any gatherings at the church from Sept. 24 through Oct. 1 may have been exposed to the virus.
Additional cases could be seen in the coming days, the health department said.
The health department is encouraging anyone who attended the church during the dates listed above to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
“We continue to see cases in situations where preventive measures are not being followed”, said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for Central Michigan District Health Department. "It is very important to continue to take the only steps we have to keep COVID-19 from getting worse. That includes staying home when ill, avoiding crowded areas, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, wearing a mask when in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing.”
