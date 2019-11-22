Fears of the flint water crisis has a Mid-Michigan community scrambling after excessive levels of lead were discovered in the water of several homes.
Essexville is giving qualifying residents free water filters today as the city works to determine the scope of the problem.
"I was quite surprised because I just had my water tested because it smelled funny not too long ago," said Cheri DeLeon
Cheri is one of many concerned residents that came out to Essexville City Hall to pick up a free water filter.
State, county, and local officials are giving them out after at least ten percent of homes tested there were determined to have a lead amount higher than the state action level of fifteen parts per billion.
"That was a nice gesture,” she said. “And they said that they would replace the filters for free when the time is up so that's a bonus. But you can't live by filters your whole life."
Kyle Friday also stopped by to get his filter.
"Heard everything that went on with the Flint water crisis,” Friday said. “So just want to take as many steps as we can to keep ourselves safe."
Joel Strasz with the Bay County Health Department tells us he was glad to see such a great turnout.
"We've got an opportunity to do education and to provide the water filters,” he said. “And it really shows their concern about their community and their families."
Strasz tells us the lead issue isn't with the water itself. It's what the water flows through that's the problem. Lead service lines that run from the curb into the home.
Strasz urges residents to find out if they have a lead service line. And if they do, they need to take action.
"They can call either city hall to see if they're eligible for a free filter kit or they can call the health department as well," Stratsz said.
As for Cheri, she hopes this isn't the beginning of another water crisis.
