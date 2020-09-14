Residents also Wixom Lake are worried about their properties after dam failure and erosion damages the sea wall protecting their homes.
“Our main concern is protecting our sea walls,” said resident Sidney Hansen.
Hansen has lived on Wixom Lake for 47-years. He said he’s worried about the erosion that has taken place after water from the lake drained out as a result of the Edenville Dam failure in May.
“This is our shoreline that’s gone now, and we have exposed banks. And the banks are, I would guess, 15 to 20 feet bluffs now that are on the river. And those are all susceptible to normal weathering,” Hansen said.
Larry Woodard, the president of the Wixom Lake Association, said they are currently working to stabilize plans for the erosion.
“I know that there’s a lot of erosion on the lake that they’re working on right now, trying to get plans to stabilize. And there has been some ongoing stabilization done out on the lake,” Woodard said.
Woodard said federal funds from the Natural Resources Conservation Service have been used to help some property owners save their homes.
“There’s nine homes out here on the Tittabawassee side that were in danger of sliding into the lake with the erosion and they’re working on those now,” Woodard said.
Woodard is urging homeowners along the lake to apply for help from the NRCS before the deadline. He said his association is doing everything it can to help residents as they continue to deal with the outcome of the historic dam failure.
Hansen things the erosion problem will be solved when the water returns.
“We need our lake back and that’s the big lift,” Hansen said.
