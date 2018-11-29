Michigan Representative Leslie Love, D-Detroit, is one of several lawmakers sponsoring a resolution to urge restaurants to stop gender classification of kid’s meal toys.
The resolution cites studies highlighting the “harmful effects of gender-classified toys”.
“Often, the designated “boy toys” are action figures or building toys; typically, in primary colors, whereas “girl toys” are often stuffed animals and are usually in a pastel color scheme,” House Resolution No. 429 states.
The resolution states that while some restaurants have abandoned the practice, many in Michigan still offer gender-classified options to customers.
The resolution calls for customers to be offered the choice of a toy, such as “Would you like a Transformer or a My Little Pony?”.
