Resource warehouse offering discount prices for non-profit organizations

Mid-Michigan’s first resource warehouse is providing the non-profit community with everything they need at a discounted price.
Local non-profit organizations can find appliances and merchandise for a lower cost, allowing them to spread their budgets and help more families in need.
“Anything from toys, clothes, tools, small appliances, starting at 80 percent off,” said John Manse, the community service director of Catholic Charities.
A new kind of store has opened up in Mid-Michigan that’s completely dedicated to helping those in need.
Mid-Michigan ReSource Warehouse is a place non-profit organizations can shop and receive huge savings on just about everything.
“The stuff is priced so cheap we could have the whole world in here, why wouldn’t you,” Manse said. “But we are only allowed to distribute it to non-profits to help their bottom line so they can stretch their dollars.”
Manse helped open up the store, which is located at Flint’s North End Soup Kitchen.
He said the facility allows charities to become members and get things they would normally have to pay full price for.
To give you an example of how good these prices are for members, on Amazon.com a stroller that can go for about $150 is selling for just $30 at the discount store.
Manse said this store is the first of its kind in the state.
All of the items are new and bought at a discounted rate from stores like Walmart.
He said membership is usually $100 a year but through the end of February people can get one for just $50.
“Any profits from this will go to our feeding program,” Manse said. “We have six feeding programs and three soup kitchens.”
Manse hopes more non-profits will sign up, so they can help more people.
“You can sign up anytime, we’re here anytime during the week,” Manse said. “It’s a simple as filling out an application and paying a fee and becoming a member.”
For more information, visit Mid-Michigan ReSource Warehouse’s website.
