“It’s very stressful, it’s very surreal. It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before,” Sarah said, an intensive care respiratory therapist in Metro Detroit.
She works everyday with patients suffering from COVID-19. She says things are not looking good for many people with the virus or emergency workers who take care of them.
“We are running out of ventilators,” Sarah said. “We are using bipaps to ventilate patients. We are using our transport vents to ventilate patients.”
She says her hospital is also short on gowns and masks for the medical staff. She says that the ICU is completely full of COVID-19 patients.
“We’re almost to the point where we are not resuscitating positive COVID patients or rule out patients on units, to protect ourselves,” Sarah said.
Along with the elderly, a majority of sufferers do have underlying health conditions such as obesity, asthma and other breathing issues, according to Sarah.
“It’s a heart wrenching thing,” she said. “We’re still trying to figure all that out how sick are they. How many issues do they actually have? That’s the thing but when they get to a certain point, they were on such a high setting on the ventilator, there’s really nothing we can do.”
Sarah says she is trying to take care of herself as much as she can so she can be there for the people who need her the most, as she encourages others to stop the spread.
“Stay home. Wash your hands and don’t touch your face,” she said.
