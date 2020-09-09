Michigan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic inside nursing homes, is under fire.
"We have our most vulnerable residents living there," Attorney Donna Mackenzie said.
After several nursing facilities including some here in Mid-Michigan, were issued citations for failing to establish and maintain a proper infection control program.
This comes from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Which issued citations to three nursing homes in Genesee County Heritage Manor Healthcare, Kith Haven and Wellbridge of Fenton.
Along with two in Saginaw County Medilodge of Frankenmuth and Samaritas Senior Living Saginaw for failing to uphold these accepted standards of infection control.
"Like making sure that everybody is washing their hands appropriately, making sure that everyone has the PPE that is available in the facility, making sure that the staff who are treating residents who have COVID are not walking into rooms with residents who don't have COVID," Mackenzie said.
She specializes in cases of nursing home neglect.
She says while several families are reaching out to her office for guidance right now, the number of clients she's able to represent are limited, because of the state's immunity policy.
Which is why she's pushing for lawmakers to adjust the policy and allow them to pursue lawsuits against these facilities in the near future.
"We've already seen what's been going on in these nursing homes, behind closed doors, and I think that is just a glimpse of what's to come if our state continues to allow nursing homes to have immunity," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.