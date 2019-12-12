The Clare County Police Department has announced the passing of one of their K9 officers.
K9 Brewster started his career in April of 2014 with Officer Francisco, and served the people of Clare, Clare County, Isabella County, and surrounding agencies.
The Clare County Police Department said he was responsible for numerous criminal apprehensions and took thousands of dollars of illegal drugs off the streets.
He also visited schools and senior centers, touching many lives.
The department ended their message with this: Rest in peace warrior. We have the watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.