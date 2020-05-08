A restaurant reopening roadmap released on May 8 by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association pushed for Governor Whitmer to let restaurants resume dine-in service on May 29.
CEO and President of the association Justin Winslow says the plan includes federal guidance and existing orders from the governor.
“It’s designed to help restaurants, Michigan restaurants prepare to reopen their dining rooms hopefully soon,” said Winslow. “Some of it involves appropriate distancing. We know there’s going to be new PPE requirements for restaurants. Some of the new procedures that are going to be necessary and workspace is coming into work healthy and safe and not transmitting anything among themselves or guests.”
This could also mean more simplified menus to help restaurants manage these changes. The group says working to reopen Michigan’s restaurants is necessary because the state’s economy heavily relies on the industry.
“One in ten dollars that the state brings in is from this industry,” said Winslow. “It is incumbent that this industry has the opportunity to get back to work and it’s our job that we make sure we do that safely.”
The restaurant reopening roadmap has made its way to the governor’s office. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association is hoping for a collaborative effort.
“Just to demonstrate that we’re ready to reopen, we know it’s going to be incumbent on restaurants to meet this new standard, to demonstrate that they can operate their businesses safely that the general public can feel comfortable coming back into their favorite restaurant,” said Winslow.
