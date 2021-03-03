The state's continued downward trend is what prompted the state to ease restrictions on bars, restaurants and other places where people gather.
Now those businesses are looking for more workers.
"We're happy to welcome customers back in, more customers back in safely. But hopefully we'll have some staff to wait on them soon," Theresa Miller said.
She owns Coty's Landing in Saginaw Township. She tells me one thing she won't be eighty-sixing are job openings. Miller says thanks to the pandemic there's plenty of work available at her restaurant.
"With the number of restrictions and the constant shutdowns and just the uncertainty of what's going on in the hospitality industry it's really deterred a lot of people from seeking employment," she said,
Miller said if you're seeking employment in the hospitality industry you should take a look at her business.
"We provide medical benefits, vision, dental, also retirement benefits. I've never been a believer in trying to work people to death or not pay them their fair wage," she said.
Miller said she is looking for some enthusiastic hires. Kitchen staff, servers, hosts, dishwashers, and food prep, all areas miller is trying to bolster. A task that will made easier if we continue to make progress against the pandemic.
"We're hoping that we don't have to take a step back and that we can continue to take a step forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.