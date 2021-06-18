Restaurant faces staffing shortage as state fully reopens next week

The state of Michigan is getting closer to fully reopening from all coronavirus restrictions. Although some businesses are not fully prepared for the influx of customers.
The state announced all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Tuesday, June 22, 10 days earlier than previously announced. Restaurants and other businesses are trying to bring in new employees to handle more, but one restaurant owner says finding reliable workers has never been this difficult.
“It’s been amazing. I’ve been here over 31 years. I’ve never seen anything close to this,” said Rick Revette, owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Bay City.
Revette’s restaurant is like many others across the state bracing for all the customers they can handle when COVID-19 restrictions end on Tuesday. Right now, Revette needs employees and they’re hard to come by. He’s posted an ad for a cook and received little response.
“Fifteen dollars an hour with a $100 signing bonus and it’s been out there about a week and yesterday is the first application I’ve got. It’s just crazy,” Revette said.
Revette is also looking for wait staff. He says right now he’s not sure how many tables will be available after the state’s COVID-19 epidemic orders expire.
“Half the time I’ve got to put out of service signs on them because I don’t have enough people, enough staff to man them,” Revette said.
Revette blames the enhanced federal unemployment benefits for his worker shortage. It’s a situation that leaves him frustrated.
“My pride is giving great service and putting a great customer feeling here, and when I can’t do that it just tears me apart,” Revette said.
Revette is hoping that at some point his staffing issues will improve. In the meantime, he is asking everyone to have empathy for those who work in the hospitality industry.
“Pretty much every restaurant is understaffed and we’re struggling,” Revette said. “We’re doing our best. We’re trying our hardest but it’s really challenging times. Please just be patient.”
