Some restaurant owners are asking for an olive branch from lawmakers and the governor as they try to find a compromise on how they can keep operating and open their restaurants back up.
“I don’t want to disobey the government’s orders. I really don’t because it’s a losing situation,” said Joe Vicari, owner of dozens of restaurants in Metro Detroit and Andiamo in Fenton – which he partners with his son. “We want to try to get to Lansing this week and come up with a compromise that will let us open our restaurants.”
After initially sending a scathing letter about recent shutdowns to other restaurant partners, the Joe Vicari Group is changing its tune. Representatives from the group said the letter initially was a raw reaction to some of the recent shutdowns, recommending businesses to band together and stay open.
“Of course, we’re all concerned about the pandemic. That’s without a given,” Vicari said.
Vicari’s restaurant group hosted a virtual informational meeting on Thursday about their plans to change some of the recent shutdowns. Hundreds of people in the industry listened in on the meeting.
“We are trying in the restaurant business to be as safe as possible. And we have followed all the guidelines that have been given to us,” Vicari said.
While the meeting with lawmakers and the governor hasn’t been set, Vicari said they are willing to do anything to open up dine-in service again and stop additional shutdowns. Some examples include limiting dining hours, further reducing the amount of people they can have in their dining areas to even 40 percent or asking customers to put their masks back on if they are finished eating or drinking.
Vicari is worried about the thousands of jobs that might be lost and businesses shuttered when this is all said and done.
“The restaurant industry said that 2,000 restaurants have permanently closed. They’re expecting if this goes any further, as many as 4,000 restaurants closing. So you’re looking at 6,000 restaurants,” Vicari said.
Vicari said they have followed all of the protocols and is encouraging other businesses to do the same until they can figure something out at the capitol.
