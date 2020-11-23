Restaurants across the state are continuing to operate on a takeout or delivery basis only after last week’s pandemic order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services took effect.
Not every restaurant is keeping the public out. A restaurant in Sanilac County was recently fined by the county health department and issued a cease and desist order for violating the order.
“For my people, my 22 to 25 people employed here at all times on the payroll, and I consider those people family,” said Troy Tank, owner of the Big Boy restaurant in Sandusky.
Thousands of restaurants across the state have shut their doors for dine-in service, but not Tank’s restaurant.
Tank said he couldn’t shut the doors because too many people that work there rely on their jobs.
The Sanilac County Health Department issued a cease and desist order on Friday that comes with a $2,000 fine.
“I wouldn’t necessarily call them empty threats at this point, but they’re scare tactics for sure. And like I said, at this point, the fines, the numbers that they’re talking, they don’t scare us,” Tank said.
Tank said they are lawyering up and are going to see what judgments hold up in court. He said this was not a political move or something to get attention.
He said there is no help for small businesses this time around and he doesn’t want to lose his business. He said they are doing what they can to stay afloat.
“We’re not a bunch of rebel rousers. We’re not just a bunch of people that are out there looking to defy the government and to throw rules and regulations into the wind. We’re not conspiracy theorists. We’re not any of those labels that I’ve been called in the last 48 hours,” Tank said.
It hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Tank said they have received death threats and people calling him a murderer. He disagrees and said he is not pressing anyone to come in to eat.
“Then just stay home. We’re not begging people to come to our restaurant. We’re not giving any kind of deals or promotions,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.