Restaurant leaders in Michigan said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expected to extend the indoor dining ban Wednesday.
The Michigan licensed Beverage Association said on Facebook their leaders have been talking to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the ban.
They expect the ban to be extended until Feb. 1 at the earliest.
The ban, which was put into effect on Nov. 15, expires on Jan. 15 unless the order is extended.
MLBA said when restaurants are able to reopen, there will likely be restrictions like a curfew and limited capacity.
"Although we are disappointed with the idea of being closed for another two weeks, finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel is certainly reassuring," MLBA said.
