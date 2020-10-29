Being a restaurant owner is no easy task.
Just ask Marinell Schafer, owner of Diamond Jim's, a bar and restaurant in downtown Midland.
But Thursday’s order, requiring bars and restaurants to perform contact tracing on customers, is something that even gave her pause.
"My first question out of it is, I’m wondering is this some sort of violation of people's privacy," she said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human services is requiring all dine-in food establishments maintain records of the names and phone numbers of their patrons, along with their date and time of entry.
Patrons who refuse to answer are not allowed inside.
Schafer says she understands the reasoning behind the rule but worries it might scare away customers.
"When you go out to dinner, or you come out to have drinks for the evening, you're not expecting to have to provide personal information to go into the place," Schafer said.
On top of that, restaurants and bars must now limit their indoor capacity to no more than 50 people, and only six at a table.
Which Schafer says will only hurt restaurant owners, like herself, who have been following the rules.
"Why is it made to view that we're the bad guys, the bars and restaurants. And that has a definite effect on your business," she said.
The order is effective immediately, but the contact tracing where people have to give their name and phone number, that goes into place on November 2.
