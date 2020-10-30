The spike in COVID-19 cases across the state has caused the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to implement new restrictions.
“Laid off all my employees. I worked myself and my wife and one employee,” said Sam Tarabieh, owner of Daniel’s Grill in Old Town Saginaw.
Tarabieh is recalling the restaurant’s transition to takeout only during the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are not a takeout restaurant. We are a dine-in restaurant. So you know we don’t have drive-thru or any of the stuff,” Tarabieh said.
The American and Lebanese cuisine spot has been taking all the safety approaches in order to bounce back.
“Masks required every time. We sanitize everything,” Tarabieh said.
With COVID cases continuing to climb in the state and the latest epidemic order from the MDHHS, Tarabieh is concerned dining in may be scaled back again.
“I’ll be honest with you, we almost barely are surviving from the first one. So I don’t know if this one we can make it or not,” Tarabieh said.
Some customers said they are feeling split on the new order that requires businesses to obtain customers’ contact information when they talk through those doors.
“I believe that. I think it’s a good idea in the sense because if someone there has it, and you’re there at the restaurant, it’d be a good idea to let you know,” one customer said.
“Making restaurants and having that be the only way you can serve them, that’s when I think it imposes on things,” another customer said.
Trying to enforce this new order is leaving Terebieh and his staff on the tips of their toes.
“This will be a little hesitant for us and confused for us. To be honest with you, I don’t know. We have to see how the people will react,” he said.
The order is effective immediately, but the contact tracing where people have to give their name and phone number goes into effect on Monday.
