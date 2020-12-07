Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she empathizes with small businesses affected by the epidemic order, but she is also determined to follow the science.
“To our small business owners, I want you to know I understand the incredible sacrifices that you’ve made this year in order for us to help save peoples lives,” Whitmer said. “There is overwhelming research and scientific data that says going to location that offer onsite eating and drinking options is addociated with covid19 positivity.”
Data shows adults with positive COVID-19 tests were twice as likely to report dining in at a restaurant than those who are negative. Right now, 79 percent of all hospital beds are occupied.
“We cannot risk overwhelming our hospitals further, so we’re going to give it 12 more days,” Whitmer said.
This is 12 more days of an epidemic order that was supposed to last a few weeks. It will add to the struggle of Joshua Spencer, owner of Café Rhema, and his business.
“Twelve more days is, it's a rough one,” Spencer said. “We’ve been penny pinching and cost saving wherever we can to try to survive through this, closing up shop four hours early each day and trying to come up with new, safe ways of staying open.”
Restaurants are getting creative. There are more outdoor seating options throughout the area. This gives customers a dine-in experience outdoors.
Spencer is hoping offering the outdoor igloo option can save his business.
“It’s a day to day effort to figuring out how we can get creative to pay the bills,” Spencer said.
Scott Ellis, executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, said the MLBA is disappointed the closure was extended.
"MDHHS data indicated that bars and restaurants did not significantly contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan,” Ellis said. “The governor and the legislature must come to an agreement this week to provide the necessary funding to save this industry.”
The MLBA said a recent survey they conducted shows 50 percent of bars face permanent closure.
“The MLBA has been advocating for financial assistance for the industry both federally and at the state level,” Ellis said. “With the Michigan legislature leaving for break after next week, something has to be done as soon as possible.”
