Despite the setbacks of owning restaurants during COVID-19, Jason Warda owner of The Barn in Fenton, is still forging on to give families a Christmas.
“Funding has been difficult during these times, and obviously everyone struggling,” Warda said. “The need is up, and the fundraising is down. It’s definitely a challenge.”
Warda is helping more children than ever before.
"This is our six-year project Santa and I think we’re up to 195 kids that we’re trying to get presents for, total of 59 families and we have six to buy for,” Warda said.
The program helps kids through organizations like the Whaley Children's Center. Warda said they are still in need of help for a of couple children that haven’t been adopted for Christmas yet.
"I think Sunday is the day we will have everybody come out here help run presents,” Warda said. “Get everything organized, see if there’s any little things that we can do and get to finalize everyone’s wish list. And families can come pick them up Sunday afternoon.'
Warda admits the restaurant business has been a tough one. He said he had to sink a lot of money into his restaurants to adjust to the state shutdowns.
Even a pandemic won’t stop Warda from spreading some holiday joy.
"They deserve happiness, especially this year above all, I just want to put a smile on the kids’ faces on Christmas morning," Warda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.