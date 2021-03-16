One year ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order shutting down indoor dining, theaters, bars and casinos in what would become the first of a series of rolling shutdowns and pauses as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened.
“Probably like the beginning of March I started getting a little bit nervous. That’s not good,” said Jackson Brady, owner of Poppy’s Place in Midland.
In 2020, as COVID-19 began to spread across the country, Brady was preparing to launch the business he named after his grandfather. Poppy’s Place welcomed customers to its dining room for the first time on March 16, 2020. That didn’t last long. The state ordered shutdown of indoor dining kicked in just a few hours later.
“We had like a full amount of people in here at 2 and I had to come out and be like, ‘you guys got to finish your meals and leave.’ And we had to turn people away the rest of the day and it was pretty terrible,” Brady said.
Brady said he is thankful for all the takeout orders he received during those first few weeks in business.
“I speak for every small business that stayed open. I’ve talked to other business owners throughout Midland and if it weren’t for the high volume of takeout crowds, a lot of people would’ve gone under and lost their jobs and I know that for a fact,” Brady said.
One year later, Brady said his business is doing well. He admits he didn’t know how things would turn out during the onset of COVID-19. Now with vaccinations underway, he is hoping March 2022 will be much better.
“A year from now, I want to have people packed in here with no masks and nobody is worried about it. And I really hope that’s where we are. I want to go back to normal,” he said.
