A busy Fourth of July weekend is usually a sure thing for many Mid-Michigan cities, but with the pandemic nothing is.
“It’s my biggest dollar weekend of the year, normally,” said Rick Revette.
Revette owns of Mulligan’s Pub and Gatsby’s Seafood and Steakhouse in downtown Bay City.
For years during Fourth of July weekend, his restaurants would be slammed, with patrons filling the seats inside and out.
But because of the coronavirus stay safe rules and the Bay City fireworks being canceled, he’s shutting the doors on Saturday.
“I’m actually not going to open for business tomorrow, which is sad,” Revette said. “It’ll be a huge economic impact against me but, we have to keep people safe.”
Even though he’s closing on the Fourth, Revette says he will do whatever it takes to keep his businesses going throughout the pandemic.
Bay City leaders helped Revette and other downtown business owners out, by closing a few of the streets recently so that the establishments could provide outdoor seating for their patrons.
Revette says that’s been a big boost to business.
“Actually, made it a tourist attraction down here now,” he said. “With so many of the streets closed all the restaurants and stores being able to set up outside has helped out tremendously.”
Eating and drinking outside depends on the weather to cooperate, and Revette says so far it has.
Downtown Bay City restaurants and bars need that trend to continue.
