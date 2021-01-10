Due to the ban on indoor dining, Bay City restaurant owner Amberlyn Hales says she had to make a rather difficult decision.
"I really kind of struggled with closing the restaurant down, it was an emotional moment for me," Hales said.
Hales owns and operates MI Table, a farm-to-table style restaurant that creates dishes from locally grown food in our area.
But sadly, the cost of running a fully staffed business became too great and led to a temporary shutdown.
"We tried takeout, we pushed that since the first dine-in ban closure as long as we could," she said.
However, her passion for food and her Bay City community, led her toward an idea.
"I will be cooking personally in the kitchen, a world food for each day of the week,” Hales said. “It will be an entree, a side dish and a dessert. And every day will be a different country."
Hales says rather than doing nothing, she decided to create this culinary experience, to help support local organizations like the bay area women's shelter.
By offering tickets online, for people to purchase these cultural dishes, and then giving the proceeds to the shelter.
"This doesn't only help the bay area women's shelter, it will actually help some of my small local suppliers, that we haven't been able to purchase a lot from lately," she said.
While their doors may be closed for now, hales says they're expecting a big return, once this is all over.
To try one, or all, of Hales’ worldly meals, check out their event page.
