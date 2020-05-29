In response to this month's massive flooding, the Gladwin County Prosecutor's Office says restaurants in their area can resume dine in operations, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes after a notice was posted today on their Facebook page, stating in part:
"Given the recent weather and a lack of areas available to offer respite from the heat, humidity, and precipitation, the benefit in allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services to residents, emergency workers, volunteers, and property owners is clear. As a result, it has been decided by local law enforcement authorities that a temporary exception will be made to Governor Whitmer’s executive orders regarding the covid-19 pandemic."
However, some restaurant owners aren't entirely convinced.
"Until i get the word from somebody that actually, who can't take my license, I’m not going to open," said Michael Mack, owner of Mack’s on Main.
He says he wants to reopen his dine in services but explains that after checking with the health department, he isn't going to yet.
"Our recommendation to restaurant owners at this point, is to remain takeout, curbside delivery at this point," said Steve Hall, public health officer for the Central Michigan District Health Department.
He says they are currently awaiting a response from the attorney general's office, on whether or not a temporary suspension can be placed onto the governor's executive order in the Gladwin County.
However, for those who choose to reopen their restaurants to customers he asks that they simply follow social distancing guidelines.
"It is frustrating to our businesses, and certainly you know, we will advocate,” Hall said. “We talked with our local leaders in terms of, i know businesses are hurting and we certainly sympathize with that."
