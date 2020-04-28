A Mid-Michigan restaurant owner is changing up how they’ll do things once they reopen.
"Our number one priority is going to be the health and safety of our customers," said Rick Revette.
Revette owns Mulligan's Pub in Bay City. He says when his establishment reopens, new procedures will be in place.
"Every employee, either servers or in the kitchen are going to have to wear masks and gloves,” he said. “Probably test them when they first come in to make sure they're not running any kind of fever at all."
Disposable menus, and minute-by-minute cleaning will be the norm.
That's not all, Revette says customers will have a different dining experience in the era of COVID-19 and social distancing.
"Probably have to take out at least half the tables or take half the tables out of service,” Revette said. “They're talking about runways, the aisle ways, having them one way each way. They're not going to be able to stand in line any closer than six feet."
Revette also owns Gatsby's Steakhouse and as you can imagine, he is hoping he will be allowed to reopen soon.
"I'm getting low on cash, I got to admit unfortunately,” he said. So, hopefully another couple of months we can get through this."
But Revette says he isn't giving up. He knows his employees are counting on him. And there are customers who are eager to enjoy what's on his menu once again.
So, whenever this is over, Revette will be ready.
"We've been open too long right now to throw in the towel,” he said. “So, we're going to do everything we can to get the doors back open."
