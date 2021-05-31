Beginning Tuesday, COVID-19 restrictions for Michiganders will start to lift including the complete elimination of capacity limits for outdoor events.
Restaurants and bars also expect a boost in business, with the ability to welcome more customers inside, and keep them there later.
It’s a light at the end of the tunnel as Tuesday marks the start of more COVID-19 restrictions being lifted for businesses.
Luis Fernandez is the managing partner of Redwood Steakhouse in Flint.
“We’ve had to turn some parties away. As far as seating because people don’t want to wait an hour hour and a half,” Fernandez said. “I think this is going to help us quite a bit.”
He's looking forward to the capacity increase, especially on their busiest nights.
“So, it opens up a little bit more for us to seat people and not have to worry about a waiting time on a Friday or Saturday night,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez said in the past, they have had to turn some parties away and even limit how long people could dine in. But now, he's looking forward to welcoming more guests with less restrictions.
Michael Jablonski owns Brick Street Bar and Grill and Mikes Tavern in Grand Blanc.
“Just because she lifted restrictions doesn’t mean it’s going to get back to normal,” Jablonski said.
Although he's pleased that restrictions will lift Tuesday, he said there is a bigger issue.
“That’s not going to solve the problem. We have an employment issue and it is a very serious issue,” Jablonski said.
Jablonski believes it’s not about seating capacity, but the ability to serve guests properly with adequate staffing. He said businesses can’t unless people get back to work.
“We’ll get it back we’re a great country but it’s going to be painful to get it back. And just by lifting an order does not mean everything will be okay tomorrow,” Jablonski said.
He is hoping customers will give his restaurant and others grace as they try to accommodate the capacity increase while struggling to find workers.
