Downtown Frankenmuth is empty. Old town Saginaw is abandoned be it restaurants or bars
“It’s pretty desolate,” said Paul Barrera, owner of Jake’s Old Town Grill in Saginaw.
And so is the income of our local business owners.
“You’re not making any money,” he said. “What you are doing is literally providing an opportunity to keep your place in the business community.”
“Business is very much hurting,” said Tim Vitu, operations manager of Retro Rocks Pub.
They just opened a Bay City location before the pandemic reached full swing.
“Literally 72 hours later, we were under shut down orders,” he said. “24 people on lay-off up there.”
They can’t reopen but even if they could it’s not as simple as flipping the sign on the door.
“We haven’t heard anything from the State of Michigan about what their future plans are for bars and restaurants to be back open again,” Vitu said.
“You don’t know what to prepare for,” Barrera added. “How many staff members do you bring back? How quickly? Is this going to be you’re right back into wild times or is it going to be a slow slope?”
And will social distancing guidelines have to be enforced?
“It’s a terrible position,” Vitu said “Our dining room is 14 feet wide. Unless they change these guidelines it’s unlikely, we’d be able to open under those circumstances.”
They need advice and answers.
The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce is working to help struggling businesses, even holding surveys trying to figure out ways for them to reopen safely.
“What are your needs? Is it going to be PPE? Is it how you bring your employees back in a safe manner?” Veronica Horn from the Chamber said.
“They all understand that everything is at risk," Barrera said.
