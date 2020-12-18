The ban on indoor dining continues.
“We just feel this industry was singled out,” said Scott Ellis from the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
January 15 is the earliest date restaurants could finally be able to open their doors for indoor dining.
“We’ve expected that long and possibly longer,” said Kurt Busard from Downtown Restaurant Investments.
It’s foul news for many restauranteurs who are barely keeping their heads above water.
“The 15th was just a kick in the teeth to everybody,” Ellis said. “My phone has been blowing up from members that are angry and distraught.”
Ellis says 50 percent of the restaurants they surveyed didn’t think they could last 1-3 months without indoor dining.
“I don’t think anybody will stand for it for much longer than this,” he said.
At this point, restaurants are doing all they can just to keep employees on payroll.
At Molasses Smokehouse in Midland they’ve got outdoor igloos so people can eat outside. They can get carryout too, but it’s still a struggle.
“December is one of the biggest months for restaurants and to not have it this season, it’s gonna hurt a lot of people,” Busard said.
He operates restaurants like Molasses and Pizza Sam’s in Midland and Old City Hall in Bay City.
He says out of around 130 employees about 100 are laid off.
“Just trying to pay the bills,” Busard said. “We want to keep as many people employed as long as we can and luckily the communities of bay and counties have been so supportive.”
Restaurants are also looking for support from lawmakers.
“Congress has to come through with a covid package,” Ellis said.
Until then, their income is carryout only.
