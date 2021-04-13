Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended restaurants, schools, youth sports and other businesses take a two week pause with hopes it could help curb the state's ongoing coronavirus outbreak. This week, the CDC recommended the same.
Some businesses are following the recommendations, while others say they have to stay the course so they can pay the bills.
"For us, it's a matter of safety because we've had several friends, that were good friends, that have passed away from this COVID," said Kevin Wiley, owner of the Pasta House in Kinde.
The business is only offering curbside pickup until April 23. Wiley supports the idea of shutting down the state to bring the rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases down.
"Do a short term sacrifice where we all stick together and knock this out and then we can get back to a long term and not have this open up, shut down, open up, shut down," Wiley said.
Other business owners feel differently.
"We can't afford another shutdown like other small businesses in the area,” said Wendy Sebert, owner of Candlelite Sports in Bridgeport. “I mean we're still just getting our feet under us. I mean we still owe back payments to Consumers for electrical and stuff like that from the last shutdown."
She disagrees with the CDC telling Whitmer to shut the state down after the governor asked the Biden administration for more COVID-19 vaccines.
"A call to action for people to be responsible socially and personally, that's what needs to happen,” Sebert said. “There's been other states that have had higher numbers and they didn't shutdown in their entirety."
As for Wiley, he said his bottom line is hurting too. But he said people are more important than profit.
"I would feel guilty for the rest of my life if someone caught this COVID over me saying, 'you know what, I got to be open or else I’m going to fail,'” he said. “We all will survive. We'll get through this no matter what."
