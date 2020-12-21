The stimulus standoff is coming to a compromise.
The federal government is preparing to send a second round of stimulus checks for $600 to those making less than $75,000 a year.
That stimulus money is going to help those whose wallets have been hurting from this pandemic. In Michigan, the restaurant industry has been struggling to stay afloat.
“We’re just trying to do the best we can with what we have. We can only tread water for so long,” said Kim Coonan, owner of Coonan’s Irish Hub in Bay City.
“It can’t come soon enough because it’s been a real struggle,” said Rick Revette, owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Bay City.
Mulligan’s isn’t even doing carryout anymore.
“I wasn’t making, and most days was losing money. I couldn’t stay open,” Revette said. “I feel just terrible for the employees. They’re out of work with no money coming in. It’s gotta be terrible.”
That’s why Revette hopes the stimulus checks arrive in a timely manner.
Coonan said the money will go a long way to help laid off workers.
“These people have gone quite some time without a check or a smaller check. Hopefully that stimulus will get into their hands. They need it,” Coonan said.
More money could be on the way as well. Lawmakers in Lansing approved a COVID-19 relief bill that would provide millions for small business survival.
“I don’t think it’ll impact everyone. But any kind of money that can get into small restaurants will benefit lots of people,” Coonan said.
The problem is with indoor dining still shut down, the clock is ticking for that relief to come to the rescue.
“I can last a couple more weeks,” Revette said.
