The long stalemate over border security continues in Washington.
Neither side is budging and the government shutdown does not seem to be anywhere close to ending.
Thousands of federal workers have not been paid in weeks.
One Mid-Michigan restaurant is hoping to give them a helping hand.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to help people out because the world needs a little more kindness,” said Samantha Moody, with Smokin J’s BBQ Pit in Goodrich.
The restaurant is helping federal employees affected by the government shutdown and going without a paycheck.
“This is someone who’s protecting your flight, someone who is making sure the plane you fly on is safe. So if getting them a box of pancake mix or some diapers is what’s gonna help them to do their job correctly, then that’s on us,” Moody said.
So the business came up with a plan.
“We are doing a drop location for non-perishables, health and beauty products, any kind of pet supplies. And then we’re also doing a pay it forward program where we’re collecting funds, gift cards, gas cards to buy them hot dinners if they come in,” Moody said.
Jamie Gibson was eating at Smokin J’s on Thursday. He said he knows federal workers who are struggling because of the shutdown.
“I think it’s tough for them not knowing when this is gonna end. No one is sure when they actually get a paycheck,” Gibson said.
He is glad to see the business stepping up.
“I think it’s great whenever a community comes together to help others around them, especially the type of people that are affected by this. It’s the people that are tasked with maintaining our safety,” Gibson said.
Moody said this will be going on until the shutdown ends.
You can drop off your donations at the restaurant.
