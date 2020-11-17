“Despair, not just for me, but more like for the workers,” said Rodney Ott, owner of The Loft, a bar in Flint.
With the order banning indoor dining at bars and restaurants taking effect on Nov. 18, he’s concerned for his employees. “Lots of servers and bartenders, they live shift to shift.”
The order is expected to remain in place for three weeks, but Ott believes it’ll be longer than that. He also believes that the resulting economic downturn will be disastrous for downtown Flint.
“You’re going to be down this street if this doesn’t change in three months; and they’ll be boarded up signs saying, ‘for sale’ and that’s the sad part.”
Paul Barrera, co-owner of Jake’s Restaurant and Bar in Saginaw, says the order comes at a particularly bad time.
“To be closed, open partially, or to a percentage, and then be closed again. Twenty-five to forty percent of our revenue comes from the last six weeks of the year, holiday parties, luncheons, New Year’s Eve celebrations.”
And although there will be less money coming in, the bills won’t stop.
“You’re sitting there with thousands and thousands of dollars going out and you have minimal, if any, revenue coming in,” Barrera said.
The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association pushing back against the order and suing the state.
“We filed for injunctive relief, which is essentially to say, let’s put a pause on the order that exists, let’s allow restaurants to operate,” said President and CEO of MRLA Justin Winslow.
Until that happens, businesses must follow the order set to take place at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 18.
