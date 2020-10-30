The news of the latest round of COVID restrictions wasn't a surprise to Scott Ellis.
It doesn't mean he likes them though.
"This industry has already been decimated so much through this pandemic,” Ellis said. “It's just one more thing our servers will have to do. They will do it. they'll respect the orders they'll do what they're told to do."
Ellis owns the Michigrain Distillery in Lansing.
And as head of the Licensed Beverage Association, has felt COVID-19's impact on his industry.
"Clearly I think we're having what you could describe as a second wave," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
That second wave is why the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new restrictions on indoor gatherings and restaurants and bars.
But Ellis feels his industry is being singled out.
"This industry feels that since this has started for whatever reason, and even if there has been some past outbreaks, we seem to be the one that gets the blame," he said.
Ellis had some trouble enforcing masks at his place.
Though people have mostly come around to masks, new rules about recording customers' names and numbers have him and others worried about putting their employees in the middle of a debate again.
"It's very important for the state to have mechanisms and protocols in place where we can track the spread and by doing so, stop the spread of COVID," Nessel said.
But Ellis says, it may also stop people from visiting his business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.