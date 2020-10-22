Empty seats and empty streets. Especially when it’s so cold, gray and rainy and you know it’s only getting colder.
That’s why restaurants have to be innovative to make sure people can still have this outdoor seating.
“It’s been really important for us to have the outdoor space just because people aren’t quite comfortable dining in doors yet,” said Kurt Busard from Downtown Restaurant Investments.
His company own places like Old City Hall in Bay City, where they’ve set up this huge tent with heaters.
They also have these igloos outside Molasses Smokehouse in Midland.
“It’s going to be a really neat thing in the middle of winter to sit outside and enjoy the patios,” Busard said.
Other restaurants and bars are mixing it up as well.
At the Public House, they decided to opt for this nice and cozy yurt.
“We have everything set up inside, we have two fire pits set up,” said Sarah Sexton from the Public House.
The yurts block the wind and are a cozy way to solve the Public House’s main problem, it’s pretty small. Pandemic restrictions mean they can only fit about 20 people socially distanced at a time.
These yurts solve the problem.
“Especially on the weekends if our inside seating is filled up, people don’t walk away, they end up going here instead of another bar downtown,” she said. “So, it’s definitely helped us maintain business at a higher level than without the yurts.”
