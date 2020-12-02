United States District Judge Paul Maloney ruled against a block to the ban on indoor dining for Michigan restaurants on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, along with other restaurants, are disappointed about the ruling. They are now working to try to prevent an extension of the current shutdown.
“I think it’s totally ridiculous. I think there’s no logic or common sense used,” said Troy Tank, restaurant owner.
That’s what Tank thinks about restaurants being closed for dine-in service.
It seems like the MRLA agrees. The association tried to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining, but Maloney rejected that.
Maloney cited a “plausible explanation” for the state order and it’s that people can’t eat or drink without removing their mask – a step that could spread the virus.
“Before they had to be sitting before they could take their masks off because it was safer while they were sitting, not walking to the table with their masks on. So to say that they contradict over and over through this whole process. People say we have to follow the science, but how could anybody at this point follow it. I don’t think that there’s any validity. It’s been all over the map,” Tank said.
Tank owns a former Big Boy now named the Sandusky Family Diner. They haven’t closed this time around for dine-in service despite fines and push back.
Tank said they are still going strong, but many other restaurants are not as brazen.
The MRLA, along with other restaurants, are pushing back using legal channels to sue the state health director. They cite they can safely provide indoor dining and are being treated unfairly when compared to other businesses.
MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow issued the following statement:
"While we are disappointed with today’s ruling, it is important to note what Judge Maloney explicitly acknowledged in his ruling, stating that 'Michigan restaurants are at risk of, or have already suffered, irreparable harm under Director Gordon’s EO.' It is in that vein that we will now transition our efforts to preventing an extension of the MDHHS Order beyond December 8 and call on Director Gordon to provide clear and specific data to justify the sustained closure of restaurants across the state. Presumptions and generalizations will not suffice and should no longer be tolerated given the significant human toll they have wrought from closing restaurants for a second time this year. Moreover, we believe this industry, like any other that has been forced to close, deserves a clear pathway to the full reintegration of their business, with reliable criteria and metrics to be met from Director Gordon to facilitate that reintegration. We have ideas and reasonable solutions to offer and reiterate our willingness to engage in a substantive dialogue with this administration should they wish to do the same."
The restaurant group is now trying to prevent an extension of the order and have asked the state to provide clear and specific data to justify the sustained closure of restaurants across the state.
“This might be a little hiccup in their plan. I can’t imagine they’re going to quit because we’re not gonna quit,” Tank said.
The judge did consider the restaurant group’s claims under the federal constitution but declined to address whether the law used by the health department violated the state constitution. The judge said he might ask the Michigan Supreme Court for guidance on that point.
