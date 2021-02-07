Restaurants struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipating a big boost from Super Bowl Sunday.
“Super Bowl Sunday is kind of our day,” said Rob Steger, General manager of Buffalo Wild Wings in Kochville Township.
The Chiefs and Buccaneers are leaving it all on the field but the real winners of Super Bowl 55 will be the struggling restaurants.
“We’re ready to invite people back in and get out of the cold,” Steger said.
He says the past year has led up to this moment.
“It’s typically a big take-out day for us anyway, we’re very excited,” Steger said. “We’ve been practicing take-out for the last year, so we should have no problem executing that.”
And now take-out now driving the business for Buffalo Wild Wings because of the pandemic.
“Take-out volume with covid, has been up to 60 to 70 percent of our business,” Steger said.
But football fanatics will be able to enjoy wings and beer safely inside or spread out on their heated patio.
“If you want to get our here and tailgate or patio-gate, we’ll have that available,” he said. “We’re going to fight the cold temps as best as we can. As long as the wind stays down, we can keep it pretty warm in here.”
Also added to the business model is sports betting.
“I know there’s a lot of anticipation with sports betting in michigan now. We offer that on our platform also,” Steger said.
It’s the perfect hub for the big game, good food and even better conversation.
Steger is hopeful for what’s to come.
“I look forward for a big comeback year,” he said.
