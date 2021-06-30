Prices for practically everything are going through the roof and restaurants are no exception.
Restaurants are raising menu prices at a faster pace than historical rates, determined to preserve profits after a challenging year. Small businesses and national chains alike are passing along the rising costs of basic commodities and labor.
"We have to raise our prices," said Ryan Ehardt, owner of Pita Pit in Birch Run.
Ehardt said his mid-Michigan restaurant cannot survive without charging more.
"Everything is going up," Ehardt said.
Ehardt and his wife Luna have owned Pita Pit in Birch Run for five years. He said since the pandemic, things have really gone up. He said one bucket of fry oil went up by $20, a case of gloves went up to $80, chicken breast and philly steak prices doubled. Ehardt said they have to raise prices to stay open.
"Now, we were at just over $8 and we're at about $9 right now. And it changes some of the things. We've got a little bit more expensive product like the rice bowls. You have a little bit more product in there, so they're a little bit higher," Ehardt said.
The menu could also be impacted because of staffing shortages in the food industry. He said some staple menu items, like their chicken souvlaki, is too expensive and hard to get.
“Our corporate has basically said we're not even going to have this type of food anymore because the price is just so high and so they are just discontinuing some of the product that they have had you know, for 25 to 30 years," Ehardt said.
Ehardt took to Facebook to let customers know about the changes. He hopes people will understand this isn't about making more profits, it is about staying in business.
"But at this point, we're just trying to really just break even and try to get our cost back. It's just really hard. It's not just the food price, it's also labor costs," Ehardt said.
