The restaurant industry has been hit especially hard by the pandemic, whether it is from restrictions or just trying to staff their business to serve customers.
It has caused some restaurants to offer big bonuses to new hires.
The Simmer Rooftop Lounge will be opening up in a few weeks, but one concerning issue is they can't find enough employees.
Simmer Rooftop Lounge and Sauce Italian American Kitchen are located in downtown Flint inside the Hilton Garden Inn. The newly opened restaurant is so desperate for workers, management has even took to social media to offer a $1000 signing bonus if people work for at least 90 days.
They are hiring for all positions for the Hilton, especially bartenders and servers. To sweeten the pot, management said if current employees refer an applicant and they get hired, they will get a $500 bonus.
Dan Wright, food and service general manager, said even though this is a great incentive, it's still hard to fill those empty spots.
“So, what we found in the hotel, as well as the restaurants, right now there's a lot of stimulus money out there. You know, another little COVID-19 scare. There's people aren't really looking to jump right in back into the workforce yet and then people are tending to ride things out. It's getting very hard to find, you know, frontline employees who are going to have to deal face-to-face with people. When in reality, they can kind of sit back and wait and still make a decent amount of money from the programs that are out there now,” Wright said.
Wright said the restaurant and bar is looking for experienced bartenders but will offer training. He welcomes any and all applicants. He said the incentive will be available as long as those positions are vacant.
