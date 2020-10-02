When COVID-19 hit, restaurants were forced to make changes.
“Oh boy. You couldn’t list them all on 10 pages,” said Katy Dean, owner of the Creek Grill in Midland.
Some restaurants, like the Creek Grill, moved their customers outside.
“Ninety percent of all of our dining was outside. All summer,” Dean said.
But Michigan’s cold winter is right around the corner, and the Creek Grill is adapting yet again.
They’ve set up tents, heaters, and even igloos so they can keep serving their customers.
The igloos are part of a partnership with Eat Great.
Dean said without them, their future would be uncertain.
“We can only have 50 percent inside. And that’s just not feasible, period. It not only allows for not enough people to come and enjoy our food, but it also would not allow us to be able to stay open. We’d have to go back to strictly takeout,” Dean said.
It is something she and her husband don’t want to do.
“Since this whole thing got started, my husband likes to say, ‘you can’t take your foot off the gas.’ And we like to feel like we haven’t taken our foot off the gas since the pandemic hit,” Dean said.
They are working out the kinks at they go.
“We’re just excited to sort of go through this whole journey with our customers,” Dean said.
