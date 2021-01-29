Indoor dining is just a few days away and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is hoping this time, restaurants will do more to ventilate their diners.
"The goal here is to really make sure that restaurants are operating at the capacity of their systems, that they've been verified and checked. That they have the highest filters that they can,” Sean Egan, Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety said.
Some of the suggestions on the list include a central air system with filters rated higher than what a normal house would provide. Restaurants that maximize their air changes per hour with a sign off from an HVAC technician can get a certificate for their door.
Vincent Stuart owns he Uptown Grill and Stock Pot Diner in Bay City.
"Our restaurants are fairly new and up to date, so our air intake and air from the outside is all kind of calculated per minute per hour," Stuart said.
Though the Stock Pot doesn't have the filters Uptown Grill does, the cost of any retro fitting would have to be passed on to customers.
"You're going to double or triple your maintenance. There's not going to be any end in sight. A cheeseburger's expensive enough as it is, they're going to have to double their food costs to take care of their maintenance systems," Mike Beltz from Beltz Mechanical Systems said.
There are cheaper options to get certified, but they still have to hit the necessary air changes per hour.
"At 25% seating capacity really there's not too much we can afford except to watch our p's and q's and costs and stuff at twenty five percent. So, at that we're hoping there's no breakdowns, hoping there's no unforgiven costs that happens. So, to bring that up to par it may not be a good time for many of us to do that," Stuart said.
Egan said the state is coordinating with utilities and planning on providing rebates to restaurants.
Governor Whitmer has proposed funding to support the program too, but that will need to pass the legislature.
