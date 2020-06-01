For people who make a living by offering fine dining, today is a big day.
Restaurants can offer dine-in service starting Monday, June 8 with capacity limits.
“You are going to see a workforce that is using a face covering or mask. You are going to notice that that half of the tables are empty, or they have taken out those tables to make sure there is six feet in between,” said CEO Justin Winslow, with the Michigan Restaurant Association.
“We are going to sanitize things like menus after each use. We will be sanitizing credit cards, chairs, tables after each use. We are going to be taking extra precautions than we normally would,” said Leah Provorse, with Signature Chop House.
Signature Chop House in Flushing is excited to get back to work. Provorse said they are prepared for the many changes.
“None of the tables will have pre-set silverware and glasses on each table. We are still changing the linens as we normally would after each use,” Provorse said.
Provorse said if customers do not want a menu, they can scan a QR code and have the menu on their phones. She said they are taking all the necessary precautions so that customers can feel safe.
Only 50 people will be allowed to dine-in at restaurants.
Provorse said Signature Chop House will make use of their entire facility. She said that they will open up their banquet room and patio to create more space.
“Right now, restaurants are doing a lot of things to expand outward. Expand outside where more people are feeling more safe to come back to restaurants. Especially now that we are in Michigan Summer. It is a great time to go out and do some patio dining,” Winslow said.
Winslow said that many Michigan cities are working with restaurants about creating more space outside. He said that it is being done for safety reasons.
Provorse said their mission is to make the dining experience as clean and comfortable as possible. She said that they will open Tuesday, June 9th since they are closed on Mondays.
