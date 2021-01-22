Restaurants can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced indoor dining can resume Feb. 1.
“Anything is better than nothing. And I think it’s the step to the right direction to get us open again, fully open. And those are the goals that we’re looking for. You know, what are the milestones we need to get to get back to 100 percent capacity. If it’s 25 percent, and that’s step one, then so be it. That’s step one,” said Kurt Busard, chief operations officer of Downtown Restaurant Investments, which owns and managers several mid-Michigan eateries.
Busard made some very exciting calls on Friday to rehire some of the staff he had to let go.
“Today’s gonna be a good day, right. We feel it in the air. And just like I said, the staff’s excitement, it bleeds into the whole organization,” Busard said.
All those delays of reopening dates hit Busard and his team hard.
“I think that was the biggest challenge we’ve had in this is opening and closing, and opening and closing, and to what capacity, and to rehire, retrain to then layoff and loose good people again,” Busard said.
The arrival of the new, more contagious COVID variant in Michigan is something Busard is keeping an eye on.
“We worry that it’s gonna juice the numbers again and we’ll get to a place where we feel that closure is imminent. But at the end of the day, once the vaccines are pushed through and people are getting vaccinated and feel more comfortable about going, I think we’ll be fine,” Busard said.
