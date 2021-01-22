Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in-door dining will resume Feb. 1 with some restrictions.
The new order is allowing restaurants and bars to reopen at 25 percent capacity, up to 100 people and a 10 p.m. curfew.
Josh Schaeding owns the Maple Grille Restaurant and Microbrewery in Hemlock.
"Well, we're pretty excited," Schaeding said.
Soon, his business will be able to seat customers inside.
"Well, we'll take whatever we can get. So, we're happy to get just that at least. The 50 percent would have been nice that we had the first time we reopened," Schaeding said.
Schaeding said he is looking forward to seeing more revenue.
"It's going to help out obviously. I think the main factor will be the beer sales will help again because right now we're just selling growlers. So that will help with people coming in, being able to buy a pint of beer when they eat dinner," Schaeding said.
Schaeding said his staff will reorganize tables to meet the 25 percent capacity. He is also looking at other ways to make sure these new limits are followed.
"We got these big large windows here walking up. Most people will be able to see inside and be like, 'oh all the tables are full.' So, you'll be able to know walking in how full we are. And so that's something we talked about, but we'll come up with some better game plans as the week progresses," Schaeding said.
While Schaeding is glad to get a little good news, he said it is going to be a long, slow recovery for bars and restaurants across the state. He is thankful to those who have kept his business going in these challenging times.
"Just really thank all our customers that have been supporting us. We really appreciate it," Schaeding said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.