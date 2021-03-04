Restaurants are preparing to increase their dining capacity to 50 percent on Friday, but some are struggling to get workers back on staff.
Michigan Works is stepping in to help by collecting resumes from job seekers hoping to land a job at one of several dozen restaurants in mid-Michigan.
Virginia McQueen, a Saginaw dental assistant who was laid off, was one of the residents who took part in Thursday’s event. She is trying to replace the income lost with her last position.
“But I have a lot of experience in a lot of different areas. So, I’m on board for anything that’s working with people and helping people,” McQueen said.
Staff members collecting the resumes are providing a list of more than 60 restaurants who are hiring. Job seekers check off the restaurants they want their resumes delivered to and Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works staff does the rest. The staff makes the appropriate number of copies of each resume and they deliver them to hiring managers at the restaurants.
“We're going to deliver those resumes to the employers. Of course, this doesn't guarantee you a job at all, we're just getting step one done for you. We encourage everybody to follow up with all of the employers, see where they are in the hiring process and let them know why you are interested and how you are the best candidate for the position,” said Sheril Tarrant, director of business services and community relations for Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works.
The drop-offs are at service centers in Bay City, Saginaw, Midland, Alma and Mount Pleasant. A creative solution for meeting the needs of employers at a time when COVID-19 restrictions impact capacity at Michigan Works service centers and restaurants.
Michigan Works said it's a great time to get a job because employers are looking right now.
