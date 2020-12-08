Millions of Americans are struggling to get by after losing their jobs or seeing their income plummet due to the pandemic.
This time of year is traditionally one of the busiest for the restaurant industry, but it’s looking more bleak by the day as Michigan enters the 12-day extension to the ban on indoor dining.
“We’ll see for another 12 days, you know, see what’s going to happen. So I don’t know, really. I don’t know because this crisis is very difficult for all the businesses,” said Maria Jimenez, co-owner of El Rancho Grande in Saginaw.
Jimenez’s restaurant lost 40 percent revenue due to the empty dining room.
She said no buffet means fewer customers to enjoy the authentic Mexican food.
Jimenez said for now, her business is doing all it can to survive on delivery and takeout. But just paying the overhead is a struggle.
“All the bills they hurt right now, Consumers, all the utilities you know, it’s not enough together to make the bills,” Jimenez said.
Despite the damage to the bottom line, Jimenez supports the extension of the MDHHS gatherings and face mask order. She said she’s had friends and family who have had COVID-19 and she thinks it’s important for everyone to be safe.
In the meantime, she is hoping all small businesses like hers get enough delivery and takeout orders to endure the pandemic.
“Thank you and support all our businesses. The small businesses. We need Saginaw to support each other. Thank you,” Jimenez said.
The National Restaurant Association warns 10,000 restaurants nationwide could permanently close in the next three weeks. That’s on top of 110,000 that have already closed this year.
