“We are extremely busy,” said Joe Meyers of Hammer Restoration. “We have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of calls coming in.”
Meyers is working on homes affected by the catastrophic flooding in the city of Midland.
“Now that the water is gone, we can come through and assess each home individually,” said Meters. “You can see many of these homes. The water line like this one right here was four feet.”
Meyers says this house, like many in the area, suffered category three water damage involving water that is grossly contaminated.
“We test the bio load using a meter,” said Meyers. “It’s a specialized meter that gives us a reading of the biological contamination either in the water or on the product.”
Meters says some items can still be salvaged, but it depends on what the item is made of.
“It’s a lot of washing and cleaning and sanitizing and then testing on the back end to make sure we’ve done our job,” said Meyers. “We try to salvage as much as possible, then sit down with the homeowners and insurers and try to decide what the next steps are.”
The homeowners here did not want to be on camera for this story. Like many, there are dealing with the loss of a lot of personal possessions that can’t be replaced.
Curbside piles are common in front of homes near the river.
The city says crews will be working through Memorial Day to collect the items. Midland has also put out an anti-scavenging ordinance and will enforce it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.