It's a safe bet that the expected rainfall will lead to water damage to some area homes.
"We're ramping up our crews, we're making sure that all our equipment is ready to go, loading up our trucks, said Steve Taylor, a Marketing Account Manager with Servpro
Taylor said the restoration service is bracing for the problems that come with heavy rain.
"So, if something were to hit, if an emergency were to hit, we're going to be able to quickly respond,” Taylor said.
As much as five inches of rain is expected to fall on mid-Michigan and the thumb in the next 24 to 36 hours, more than enough to seriously damage a home.
"If you had a water pipe break, and you didn't know how shut that off, I mean minutes matter in those scenarios, because you have hundreds of gallons coming in. And water can do a lot of damage, even standing water over a period of time,” Taylor said.
Protecting your home from flooding can be as easy as heading out before the rain starts, walking your perimeter, and making sure the downspouts are pointed away from your home.
"To help stop that leaking from into your basement, inspect your sump pump if you have one to make sure it's operational and working correctly, unplug extension cords, surge protectors in the basement, anything that's on the floor like that,” Taylor said.
Because water can compromise walls, foundations, and create a favorable environment for mold, Taylor said if your home does experience water damage, it's best to call in a pro.
"If you do notice that you have water backup, or you notice that drywall seems wet or soft to the touch, any kind of disaster like that, the sooner you get a professional out to be able to assess the situation and be able to see the size and the scope, the better it is,” Taylor said.
It could be the difference between restoring and replacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.